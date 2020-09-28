Free Coffee At Sioux Falls Convention Center

September 29th is National Coffee Day. You guys, that's tomorrow!

Don't worry if you don't have plans yet. I'm here to help.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center will be giving out FREE coffee on September 29th!!

That's right, I said FREE. And it's in all caps so you know I'm serious.

In a press release from the Convention Center, "Our customers rate our coffee #1 in the industry. On Tuesday, September 29, the Sioux Falls Convention Center is celebrating National Coffee Day with you. From 7 a.m.-9 a.m. drive through the main entrance parking lot and the Sales team will be there to greet you with a FREE cup of coffee."

So to recap, FREE coffee on September 29th (tomorrow), which is National Coffee Day, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center located as 1201 N. West Ave. from 7 AM until 9 AM.

Now, I'm not sure they'll be able to make a half-caff, no whip, soy, latte, unicorn, espresso, whatchamacallit, but I suppose you could bring your own creamer and doctor your FREE coffee up that way.

You're welcome and plan accordingly.