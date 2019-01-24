Free Bacon for One Hour at McDonald’s

If you're a lover of bacon (like I am), you'll want to mark Tuesday, January 29 on your calendar. Between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM that day McDonald's is giving away bacon.

According to the company press release, they're "getting ready to test the idea that bacon goes with everything."

McDonald's Chef Michael Haracz says "there really is no such thing as too much bacon."

During "bacon hour", McDonald's will give everyone two slices of bacon that they can put on anything of their choosing.

Outside of the promotion, the restaurant will also offer its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and french fries with bacon.

Source: Associated Press