Free B-Dubs Wings if NFL Championship Goes Into Overtime

Oddsmakers say the NFL Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be a close one. Two high-powered offenses squaring off on February 2nd with the victor taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

And things could be good for chicken lovers, too. If the big game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings, affectionately known as B-Dubs to her fans, will offer one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized or a 5/6 count of chicken wings, depending on location. Because of the number of hearty midwest Chiefs fans the Sioux Falls locations should be participating - but we can't be 100% certain.

The offer will be good on February 17th between 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.

On a side note, it's a refreshing scene for the NFL's 100th season and the championship game - and not a Patriot in sight.

