FREE At Home Covid Testing For South Dakota Residents

Here is some good news. The state of South Dakota and Vault Medical Services have teamed up to offer at-home COVID-19 saliva testing. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 all you have to do is request a test and it will be sent to your home.

You do not need to have symptoms to be tested. The state of South Dakota is now offering what they are calling “Fast and Accurate” COVID-19 saliva testing. And it is FREE to any South Dakota resident.

Other Good news is you don't have to shove anything up your nose. What you do is:

Order your test from Vault. The test kit will arrive at your home via expedited shipping.

Log on for a virtual visit with a Vault test supervisor; they will show you how to collect your saliva sample. You must not eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for 30 minutes before your testing session.

Ship your sample to the lab using a prepaid UPS package.

Get your result 24 to 48 hours after your sample arrives at the lab.

You will need to set up a Vault account. You will not be asked for any credit card information however you do need an e-mail address. Each test requires a unique e-mail address and a photo ID that a test supervisor can us to confirm your identity.

Once your test arrives you will Zoom with a testing supervisor who will walk you through what to do next. To find out more and order a home test just go to the Vault SDGOV website.

