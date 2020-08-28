It was good news once again for the 2020 Sanford International as they got another commitment from a big-time name.

Yet another former major champion joins a star-studded list of players who will be participating in this year's event.

Freddie Couples committed on Friday to play in the Sanford International and the former Master's winner will be a fan favorite for sure.

Couples won the Masters in 1992, finished second at the PGA Championship in 1990, tied for third in the US Open in 1991, and also had two third-place finishes at the British Open as well.

There will be many fan favorites at this year's event with not only Couples getting a lot of the cheers, but Jonn Daly, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, and last year's champion Rocco Mediate will be among those who see larger followings.

This is the third year of the Sanford International stopping in Sioux Falls on the Champions Tour.

This year's tournament will run from September 11-13 at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

The Sanford International will be allowing fans for the three rounds of competition but have made the decision to not allow fans for the Pro-AM.

For more information on the 2020 Sanford International or for ticket information, you can visit their website.