Frankie MacDonald Says: Major Winter Storm to Hit South Dakota

Looks like we could be seeing the first big snow event of the 2019 / 2020 winter season. At least that's what our favorite amateur meteorologist Frankie MacDonald is forecasting this week.

Frankie has been posting awesome weather videos for a number of years and in his latest post he's advising:

“Major Winter Storm is on its way for South Dakota on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and the storm will start off as rain then it will change over to snow and it may Bring Blizzard Conditions especially in Rapid City and Sioux Falls and roads will be snow-covered so is Interstate Highways and the cold air is coming from the North that will cause rain to change over to Snow and it will bring dangerous and treacherous driving conditions in South Dakota and it will cause blowing snow and Drifting snow. People in South Dakota Be Prepared Have your Winter Boots, Winter Jackets, Hats, Gloves, Scarfs, and Ski Pants Ready. Order your Pizzas and Chinese Food and Buy Cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your Grocery Shopping Don't Wait until the Last Minute Do it Right Now. Take Care and Stay Safe and Don't Get Caught in the Massive Blizzard Stay Warm and Be Safe.”

Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 1:00 am. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 52. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Rain showers likely before 2:00 am, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Snow showers likely before 11:00 am, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.