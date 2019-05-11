Four Wins in a Row for the Minnesota Twins

Starter Jake Odorizzi in another successful start came up zeros! No runs allowed in the 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers Friday night at Target Field.

It's easy to see why he is the reigning American League Player of the Week. After allowing a double in the first inning Odorizzi was on fire. The sniper sent down 20 Tiger batters in a row. That's the most since former Twin hurler Ervin Santana recorded 21 back in 2017. But that was over a two-game stretch.

The Tigers did manage to record three hits in the game.

UPDATE: Miguel Sano is making progress. The Twins third baseman is wrapping up a rehab assignment in Double-A Pensacola and moving on to Triple-A Rochester. Sano has been in and out of the show this season after sustaining a laceration to his right lower Achilles.

Game-2 of the Detroit series is today. However, it's part of a double-header with a makeup game from early in the season. Look for Michael Pineda to start game one at 1:10 PM and Kohl Stewart taking the mound in the nightcap at 7:10 PM. Both games will be on Information 1000 KSOO.