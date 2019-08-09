Four Players with Local Ties Help Kickoff NFL Preseason

The National Football League is back with the kickoff of week one of the pre-season this weekend and a trio of players with local ties were involved in the action last night (August 8).

In Philadelphia, former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert was in the starting lineup and had three catches for 50 yards in the Eagles 27-10 loss to Tennessee Titans.

Former Washington High School and University of Nebraska linebacker Nate Gerry also got a start for Philly, making one tackle.

The Eagles play at Jacksonville in week two of the preseason, August 15.

In Detroit, Former SDSU running back Zach Zenner came off the bench for the Lions, picking up three carries for 13 yards in a 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Lions are at Houston, August 17.

In Glendale, Arizona, former University of Sioux Falls offensive lineman Trey Pipkins did see playing time at tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers in 17-13 loss to Arizona Cardinals.

The Chargers host New Orleans, August 18.