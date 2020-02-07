When it comes to fan favorites, the Sioux Falls restaurant scene has most of the bases covered.

But we're still a few short.

Foursquare has released the results of its latest Quick Service Restaurant Loyalty Index and six of the top ten chains have locations in South Dakota's largest city.

Starbucks leads the way, with McDonald's (2nd), Sonic Drive-In (4th), Subway (5th), Dairy Queen (7th), and Domino's Pizza (10th) all operating in the Sioux Falls market.

As for the four not in Sioux Falls, two are a half-days drive or less away while the other two require a bit of a road trip.

Third-ranked Dunkin' Donuts has more than 12,000 locations in 36 countries. The closest to us is in Mankato, Minnesota - 163 miles away.

Number-six Chick-fil-A has 2,300 restaurants all over the United States, including a pair in South Dakota inside the student unions at both the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and South Dakota State in Brookings.

Eighth-ranked Whataburger has more than 670 stores spread throughout the Southern United States. The closest location is in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma - 570 miles away.

Number-ten Tim Hortons requires you to bring a passport if you want to hit the closest of their 4,846 locations to Sioux Falls. That would be in Winnipeg - a 458-mile drive.

TOP TEN QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANTS (based on customer loyalty)

Starbucks McDonald's Dunkin' Donuts Sonic Drive-In Subway Chick-fil-A Dairy Queen Whataburger Tim Hortons Domino's Pizza