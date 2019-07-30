A quartet of local players are on the Missouri Valley Football Conference's 2019 all-league first-team offense.

South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson, running back Pierre Strong Jr., and long snapper Bradey Sorenson are among the honorees.

Johnson, a junior from Papillion, Nebraska, led the conference last season with 1,332 receiving yards and he tied for the lead among FCS receivers with 17 touchdown catches.

Strong, a sophomore Little Rock, Arkansas, gained a team-best 1,116 rushing yards last season, averaging nearly ten yards a carry. He was the MVFC Freshman of the Year in 2018.

Sorenson, a junior from Yankton, was perfect on all 149 of his snaps (56 punts, 21 field goal attempts, and 72 extra-point tries) in 2018.

South Dakota has one player on the all-conference first-team offense.

Senior wide receiver Dakarai Allen, from Largo, Florida, was the Coyotes' leading receiver in 2018 with 48 catches for 703 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked seventh in the Valley in receiving yards and was sixth for catches.

The All-Missouri Valley Preseason Defensive Team will be announced tomorrow (July 31).