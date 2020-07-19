Forty-Four New COVID-19 Cases And Two More Deaths

Health Officials within the state of South Dakota have confirmed on Sunday, July 19 that two more people have died due to complications caused by the Coronavirus. This now brings the state COVID-19 death total to 118.

There have also been an additional forty-four new cases that were added to the total case number for the state on Sunday which makes the new total for active COVID-19 cases to be 836.

However, the amount of active cases has been on the decline, for now, the second day in a row with less than nineteen from the previous day (Saturday).

The current total positive coronavirus cases in South Dakota stands at 7,906. Sixty-three individuals are hospitalized for the time being due to the virus.

On the other hand, 6,952 recoveries have been recorded within the state.

Source: Dakota News Now