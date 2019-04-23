Fort Thompson Man Faces Life Sentence on Sexual Abuse Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

Roland Hawk Sr., of Fort Thompson, faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show that the 50-year-old Hawk engaged in and attempted to engage in a sexual act with an individual by use of force and intended to "abuse, humiliate and degrade" the victim.

Hawk has been released on bond. A trial date has not been set.

