Former World Series MVP David Freese Retires from MLB

In 2011, the St. Louis Cardinals don't win the World Series if they didn't have the help of David Freese.

Now the former World Series MVP is retiring from Major League Baseball.

The 36 year old made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday making the decision official as there had been some speculation if he would be calling it quits.

For the last two seasons, Freese played for the LA Dodgers and played for the Angels and Pirates in addition to his time in St. Louis.

His 21 RBI's in the 2011 postseason was a MLB record and it helped vault the Cardinals to another Championship.

During his MLB career, he was a .277 hitter and even better in the postseason, with a .299 average which made him such valuable asset on good teams over the years.