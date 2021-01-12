Could we be seeing another athlete from Sioux Falls in the NFL? Former Washington Warrior and Nebraska Cornhusker Matt Farniok has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former 2015 Gatorade South Dakota Football Player of the Year has announced that he will forgo his final eligible season at Nebraska to enter this year's NFL Draft. Farniok made the announcement on his Twitter account.

During his time at Nebraska, Farniok appeared in 39 games between 2017-2020. He was named as a team captain in 2019 and 2020. During the 2020 season, Farniok started all eight games that Nebraska played and was named as an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team. During his college career, Farniok played snaps at right tackle, right guard, and center. Playing multiple positions on the offensive line could become an appealing trait for NFL teams.

In a family full of great linemen, Matt will look to be the first of his family to make an NFL roster. Matt's older brothers Derek (Oklahoma) and Tom (Iowa State) both had great college careers. Tom was not drafted in 2015 but went on to spend training camp with the Minnesota Vikings that offseason. Matt's younger brother Will remains with the Huskers and will be a junior next season.

If drafted, Farniok would join other players in the NFL with South Dakota ties such as Trey Pipkins (LA Chargers, USF), Dennis Gardeck (Arizona Cardinals, USF), Riley Reiff (Minnesota Vikings, Parkston), Tom Compton (San Francisco 49ers, USD), CJ Ham (Minnesota Vikings, Augustana), Chris Streveler (Arizona Cardinals, USD), Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles, SDSU), and Nate Gerry (Philadelphia Eagles, Nebraska, Washington HS).