Former Vikings Star Adrian Peterson Broke

Another episode of a story that's been told all too many times. A high paid athlete is broke.

After being paid nearly $100 million so far in his NFL career, star running back Adrian Peterson is now in a financial crisis.

Fox News reports that Peterson is way short on cash after being hit with three separate lawsuits claiming he failed to repay millions of dollars in loans.

In a statement, Peterson's lawyer said that this was a situation of a highly paid pro athlete trusting the wrong people.

Peterson is currently facing three lawsuits, two of which were filed within the past eight weeks. The first suit was filed in 2017 by a Minneapolis bank, which accused Peterson of defaulting on a $2.4 million loan he took out in 2016, according to ESPN.

Peterson, now 34-years old, currently plays for the Washington Redskins. He played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 thru 2016.

In past, we have had stories of athletes who aren't used to being showered with money often ending up making bad investments, getting taken advantage of by friends and family, and going on wild spending sprees.