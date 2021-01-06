Former Vikings DE Jared Allen Named Pro Football HOF Finalist

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is as illustrious as any shrine in professional sports to the greatest that ever played and the latest group of finalists have been announced for the 2021 class.

Local football fans will be excited about the shortlist with former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen joining an amazing group of finalists.

Allen played for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, and Panthers before retiring after the 2015 season.

He was unstoppable at times in Minnesota causing disruptions on the line of scrimmage and getting after the quarterback as good as anyone in the league.

The biggest name on the finalist list is 2x Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning alongside former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson and star wide receiver, Calvin Johnson.

According to ESPN, Woodson, Manning, and Allen join cornerback Ronde Barber, tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, guard Alan Faneca, wide receiver Torry Holt, safety John Lynch, linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas, and wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Last year's enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled for the same week as this year's events but in a separate ceremony.

The 2021 ceremony is scheduled for the week of Aug. 5-9 in Canton, OH.

For more information on the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this year's finalists and past inductees, you can visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.