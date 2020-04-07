Trey Pipkins racked up all kinds of accolades as an offensive lineman at the University of Sioux Falls and although he is now in the NFL, he is still being recognized at the D2 level.

D2football.com has named former USF offensive lineman Trey Pipkins to their 2010's All-Decade Team.

Pipkins was a five-time USF All American and has to be considered one of the most dominant lineman to ever play at the D2 level.

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pipkins became the first-ever USF position player to be drafted into the NFL.

Here is the rest of the D2Football.com All-Decade Team.