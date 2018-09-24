For the first time in his career, Dallas Goedert was happy to see Carson Wentz on a football field.

The former South Dakota State tight end and the one-time North Dakota State quarterback were bitter rivals during their days in the Missouri Valley Conference , but these days the two are teammates with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday (September 23) in Philly, Wentz was under center for the first time in a regular season game since last December, and his first touchdown pass since returning from knee surgery was a 13-yard strike to Goedert.

The former Jackrabbit tight end, a second round pick for the Eagles in the 2018 draft, had his best day as a pro - seven catches for 73 yards and a score. His rookie season totals are now eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Wentz finished the day 25-of-37 passing for 255 yards, including one touchdown and one interception in the 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles (2-1) play at Tennessee next Sunday (September 30).