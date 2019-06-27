The globetrotting basketball career of former South Dakota State standout Nate Wolters is moving into a new spot on the map for the next two years.

Wolters has signed with Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv of the EuroLeague.

This will be Wolters' third stop in the league after playing for Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania last season, averaging 11 points and four assists per game.

Wolters made his EuroLeague debut in 2016 with Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade in Serbia.

Prior to the Euroleague, Wolters also made stops in Turkey and France after stops in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Hornets and Utah Jazz, and for Grand Rapids and Salt Lake City in the G-League.

The St. Cloud, Minnesota native was a second-round pick of the Washington Wizards in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Wolters took to Twitter with a message for the fans of his new team in Israel:

At South Dakota State, Wolters scored 2,352 points and was the Summit League Player of the Year in the 2012-13 season.