Former South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown was among a handful of players in Green Bay this week working out for the Packers.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native was at the Packers practice facility Monday (September 23) going through drills as the NFL team has some injury issues in the secondary with safety Will Redmond (knee) and cornerback Kevin King (chest) banged up.

Brown was a seventh-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft and was cut by the team just prior to the start of the season.

At SDSU, Brown was a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection with 117 tackles and eight interceptions in his career.

The Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night (September 26) in a game you can hear on ESPN 99.1 at 7:20 PM.