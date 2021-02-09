A former University of South Dakota center is switching from one NFL team to another and taking a promotion in doing so.

Andy Bischoff has accepted a new role with the Houston Texans under new head coach David Culley. Bischoff will serve as the Texans' tight ends coach. He previously was with the Baltimore Ravens as an assistant tight ends coach.

Bischoff is a former South Dakota football player from 1990-1994. He was a three-year letterman at the center position. Bischoff graduated from USD in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in education.

Following his time at USD, Bischoff went on to coach at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul Minnesota. He spent ten years as the school's offensive line coach before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2004. He served that position through 2007.

Bischoff's first professional stop came in the Canadian Football League with Montreal. Four years later, Bischoff entered the NFL ranks with the Chicago Bears as a tight ends coach and helped Martellus Bennett reach 916 yards during the 2014 season. In 2015 he joined the Ravens and remained with the team through the 2020 season. So far during his time in the NFL, Bischoff has had the chance to coach players such as Bennett, Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, and Benjamin Watson to name a few.

Now in Houston, the former Coyote will inherit a roster that includes Jordan Akins, Darren Fells, and Kahale Warring at the tight end position.