A former men's basketball assistant coach at the University of South Dakota is now an NBA head coach.

Nick Nurse, most recently an assistant for the Toronto Raptors has been promoted to become the team's new head coach . According to ESPN, Nurse agreed to a three-year, nearly $10 million deal.

The 50-year-old Carroll, Iowa native, replaces Dwane Casey, who is now the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Nurse was an assistant on Casey's staff for the last five seasons after six seasons as a head coach NBA G League, where he won championships with the Iowa Energy and Rio Grande Valley Vipers. With Iowa, Nurse was the G League Coach of the Year in 2011.

After graduating from Northern Iowa in 1989 and assisting for the Panthers, Nurse got his first head coaching job at Grand View College in 1991. Two years later, he joined Dave Boots' staff at the University of South Dakota, where he stayed for two years, from 1993 to 1995.

For the next 12 seasons, Nurse coached in Europe, mainly in the British Basketball League, where he won Coach of the Year honors twice. He was also an assistant coach for Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

SEE ALSO: