Former Skyforce Coach Dave Joerger Fired by the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings just completed their best record since 2005-2006, yet they have fired their head coach.

On Thursday, the Kings fired head coach Dave Joerger after he helped lead them to a 39 win season.

In a surprising move, Valde Divac made the move in what many believe was a power stroke to gain more control on day to day operations.

It seemed as if the team enjoyed playing for Joerger and I would assume the players were shocked with the move as well.

Joerger was once a Sioux Falls Skyforce head coach and had a stint as an assistant coach with the Grizzlies before becoming their head coach.

After being let go by Memphis, Joerger joined the Kings staff as their head coach.

It will be interesting to see what direction Divac goes now with Joerger out and if he chooses a coach with experience or a up and coming coach.