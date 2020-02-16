Former Sioux Falls Skyforce Star Wins NBA Dunk Contest

The 2020 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest is in the books and a former member of the Sioux Falls Skyforce won the title.

On Saturday night, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat won the NBA Slam Dunk contest in Chicago.

He threw down some never before seen dunks all while looking like it was effortless.

Jones Jr. has spent time with the NBA G League affiliate of the Miami Heat, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

While in Sioux Falls, you could certainly see the high flying ability and amazing athleticism all while splitting time between South Dakota and South Beach.

He has to go down as the best dunker of all time to wear a Skyforce jersey and that is saying something because "Chocolate Thunder" Daryl Dawkins once wore a Skyforce jersey as well.

The win didn't come without controversy as many pegged Aaron Gordon the winner after he was able to dunk over 7'5 Taco Fall in the final tiebreaker.

Regardless though of the controversy, Jones Jr walked home with the trophy and the 2020 Dunk Contest crown.

His Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo took home the NBA All Star Skills Competition title on Saturday night as well.