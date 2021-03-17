Former SDSU Coach to be Named Iowa State Head Coach

Over the last week, Iowa State let go of head coach Steve Prohm and began a search for their new head coach.

Apparently, that search is coming to an end as the Cyclones have found their guy.

Former South Dakota State head coach TJ Otzelberger is expected to be named the next head coach at Iowa State University according to multiple reports.

The first to report the news of a deal with Iowa State and Otzelberger was the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

TJ will be leaving his job at UNLV which he took after his stint as head coach at South Dakota State.

He is very familiar with Ames and Iowa State as he had served as an assistant coach under both Steve Prohm and Fred Hoiberg.

Otzelberger didn't turn around the UNLV situation and struggled at times, so some are wondering why Iowa State would make this move.

In his two seasons as the Rebels head coach, UNLV went 28--29 after Otzelberger amassed a 70-33 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances at SDSU.

One thing is for sure, TJ has been a very good recruiter throughout his career including at ISU where he helped land some big-time players for the Cyclones.

He will have to do that and improve on the in-game coaching decisions that may have cost him some wins in the past, which all combined will hopefully help Iowa State get back on the winning track.

For more information on Iowa State Athletics, their basketball program, and upcoming schedules for all sports, you can visit their website.