Derris Buus didn't stay away from South Dakota high school basketball all that long. Buus has accepted the head basketball coach opening at Sturgis Brown.

Nate Brown of FOX Sports Rapid City has reported that Buus will become the next head coach at Sturgis Brown High School. The change has also already been placed and confirmed on the South Dakota High School Activities Association's website .

Buus previously coached at Rapid City Stevens before accepting a job with the Roosevelt Rough Riders prior to the start of the 2014-2015 season. During his time at Roosevelt, the Rough Riders went 25-24 overall and appeared in one state tournament. He left the team in order to spend more time with family.

Sturgis Brown went on the search for a new coach following the resignation of Colin McCampbell. The Scoopers went 13-7 during the regular season last year and fell short in the Round of 16 against the O'Gorman Knights.

