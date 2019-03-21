Former President Barack Obama has continued his yearly tradition of filling out a men's and women's NCAA Tournament bracket, and he has South Dakota State going on a deep run.

The Jackrabbits enter the 2019 women's tournament as the 6th seed in the Portland part of the bracket. Obama must have watched some Summit League hoops this season as he sees the SDSU women as much better than a sixth seed.

Obama has picked SDSU to beat Quinnipiac in the first round, Syracuse in the second round, and Indiana in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite Eight. He then has the 1 seed Mississippi State knocking down the Jackrabbits in the Elite Eight.

Obama also has the South Dakota Coyotes winning its opening round game against Clemson, but the run comes to an end there with Mississippi State ending their season in the second round.

He has selected Duke on the men's side and UConn on the women's side to win the entire tournament this season.