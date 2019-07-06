Former New England Patriots star and current ESPN NFL Analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering from a stroke.

According to reports, he noticed symptoms and quickly sought medical attention.

During his playing days with the Patriots, Bruschi suffered a stroke in 2005 and missed six weeks of action before returning to play after just 8 months.

According to ESPN, his family said Tedy was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The 46 year old played in the NFL for 13 years and won 3 championships with New England.