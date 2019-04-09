The early demise of the Alliance of American Football left players, coaches, and fans in a state of limbo. But one player took advantage of the AAF's shutdown to sign an NFL contract.

Former Nebraska wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson El has signed a free agent deal with the Oakland Raiders .

Pierson El played four seasons (2014-17) at Nebraska, catching 100 passes for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games. His best season in Lincoln was his freshman year in 2014 when he caught 45 passes for 623 yards and five scores.

After college, Pierson El signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins but was waived a few weeks later.

He then signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League but was cut after only dressing for one game.

Pierson El then turned to the AAF this season, signing to play for the Salt Lake Stallions.

In Salt Lake, he led the Stallions in receptions (36) and receiving yards (414) in eight games.