Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During his 12 year NFL career, he solidified himself as one of the best guards not only of his time, but one of the better guards to ever play the game.

He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, then went on to play for the Vikings and he ended his career with the Tennessee Titans.

Hutchinson was one of five members selected as part of the modern-day class in 2020.

Alongside Hutchinson, Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, and Steve Atwater rounded out this year's class.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place in Canton, OH in August.