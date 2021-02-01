Unfortunate news hit Major League Baseball last week as one of their former players was charged in a hit and run case that involved the death of two boys.

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Scott Erickson was charged on Wednesday with one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.

According to KABC-TV, Erickson was racing with Rebecca Grossman in September 2020, when she struck and killed an 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother as they tried to cross the street in Westlake Village, CA.

Grossman continued driving for about a quarter-mile before stopping and later plead not guilty to charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and hit-and-run driving resulting in death according to ESPN.

Erickson is set to be arraigned on March 16 on the one count while Grossman is out on $2 million bail as she awaits trial.

Erickson's MLB career lasted 15 seasons playing for the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.

