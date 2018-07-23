Former Minnesota Catcher and Kansas City Royals Sweep the Twins

Minnesota Twins are happy to get out of Kansas City and even the country for the next few days after being swept by the Royals.

Former Twins catcher Drew Butera hit an inside the park home run as center fielder Jake Cave came up short on a diving catch to seal the win for Kansas City as the Twins lose Sunday 5-3.

The first five innings starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi had a 2-0 lead for Minnesota then the Royals put up two in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh. Twins got one run back in the eighth inning but that was all they had for the day.

The Twins were happy to have Logan Morrison back in the lineup after being on the disabled list.

It was the third straight loss to a team that is 30-68 this season.

Adalberto Mejía gets the start for Minnesota tonight in Toronto as the Twins will face the Blue Jays at 6:07 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

