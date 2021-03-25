Former Husker Suh Going Back to the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing everything in their power to bring the band back in 2021 as they try to defend their Super Bowl title.

That includes some pretty high-profile names both on offense and defense.

On the same day that the organization announced the return of offensive tackle Donovon Smith on a contract extension, they also announced a deal with one of their best defensive players.

Get our free mobile app

Former Nebraska Cornhusker star and long-time NFL vet Ndamukong Suh is returning to Tampa on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

After starring at Nebraska, Suh was drafted by the Detroit Lions and would go on to play for the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams in addition to the Bucs.

Suh was a key force on that defense a year ago that helped propel the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

He is going to have to have another solid year in the middle for Tampa in their 3-4 if the Bucs want to slow down the other big-time offenses that will be gunning for the champs this year.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their roster, and news surrounding their off-season, you can visit their website.