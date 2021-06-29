Former Broncos Pro Bowler Decides to Retire with Team

It is always nice to see a player who meant so much to one franchise get the opportunity to retire with the team he made his name with.

That is exactly what is happening in Denver with one of their former pro bowl wide receivers and his retirement announcement.

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has announced he is retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos.

According to the organization, Thomas will be honored during the Broncos home opener against the New York Jets on September 26.

Over his Pro Bowl career, Thomas played for the Broncos, Texans, Patriots, and Jets.

During his 10 year NFL career, Thomas amassed 724 catches, 9,763 yards, and 63 touchdowns.

Thomas was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team for Denver led by Peyton Manning at Super Bowl 50.

When he was at his best, he was one of the most dominating pass threats in the NFL and a fantasy football gem.

Once he left Denver, he never regained his role as the No.1 wide receiver on other rosters, making even more sense of his desire to retire with the Broncos.

For more information on Demaryius Thomas, his career numbers, and life outside of football, you can check out his profile here.