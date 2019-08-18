Former Bengals, Bears and Packers RB Benson Passes Away

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson was involved in a car accident and passed away.

According to ESPN, Benson's attorney told them that he had been contacted by law enforcement and was told Benson did not survive.

Benson, 36, was one of the best college running backs of all time at the University of Texas.

He went on to have a solid NFL career including one season of over 1,200 rushing yards.

Benson was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 4 overall pick and went to play in a Super Bowl for the Bears before playing for both Cincinnati and Green Bay before retirement.

Benson was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Fame in 2014.