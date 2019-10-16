Augustana University Pitching Coach Named to Team USA

Congratulations is in order for Augustana pitching coach Caleb Thielbar who has been named to the USA Baseball roster.

Thielbar attended SDSU during his college career.

Thielbar has been added to the roster that will compete for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier 12.

According to USA Baseball, Thielbar is extremely pumped about the opportunity.



"I am extremely excited and honored to join USA Baseball for the Premier 12," Thielbar said. "It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent our country on the international stage. It will be one of the best baseball experiences possible and I am looking forward to helping Team USA qualify for the Olympics and bring home Premier 12 Gold!"

He has had some MLB experience with the Minnesota Twins and this could be another opportunity for him to work his way back to the majors.

The Premier 12 is the first step for the US to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo.

The competitions will stretch from Mexico to Tokyo with the USA in the same pool as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

Players for this team are constructed from baseball players that are not currently a part of an MLB 40 man roster.

The Premier 12 takes place from Nov 2 to Nov 16.