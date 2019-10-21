C.J. Ham has an amazing story on his journey to the NFL and throughout it all he is one of the more humble pro athletes I have ever come across.

On Sunday, he was rewarded for his hard work and determination with his first NFL receiving touchdown.

Although this was his first touchdown since his rookie season with the Vikings, Ham has been the driving force for the run game with his excellent blocking skills as a full back.

That skill set has continued to improve and he is recognized as one of the best in the league.

Another prime example of that came on Sunday as Dalvin Cook was able to break loose for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns with Ham leading the way through the holes in the defense.

Minnesota will have a quick turnaround this week and host the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football.