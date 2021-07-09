Another former Augustana baseball player has picked up a professional contract and made a strong debut.

Parker Hanson has agreed to stay in Sioux Falls and signed a deal with the Canaries this past week. He became the fourth Augustana player to be signed to a professional team in 2021. He joined Sam Baier, Koby Bishop and Max Steffens. Baier, Bishop, and Steffens all signed with the Kane County Cougars.

Unique to Hanson is his ability to pitch and play the game with just one arm. He has overcome those challenges and signed a professional deal.

"I'm so happy for Parker," Augustana head coach Tim Huber said. "Every kid dreams of becoming a pro baseball player when they grow up, but not everyone has to find a way to get to that level with just one arm. He has proved people wrong his whole life and just kept working. He deserves this opportunity and I won't be surprised if he sticks around pro baseball for a while if he stays healthy."

Hanson made his Canaries debut on July 7th pitching six strong innings in relief of Carlos Pimentel. He allowed two runs, one earned run, on three hits while striking out four batters. Sioux Falls would lose the game 7-1.

During his time at Augustana, Hanson appeared in 17 games and pitched 31 innings.

Fans will have the chance to see Hanson and the Sioux Falls Canaries throughout the weekend (July 9-11) as the team hosts the Chicago Dogs. Friday and Saturday's games are scheduled for 7:05 with Sunday's game set for 2:05. More information about the Canaries and the homestand can be found here.

Courtesy: Augustana Vikings