Former Attorney General Marty Jackley Wants His Old Job

The former South Dakota Attorney General has announced he will be running for his old job. Marty Jackley released a statement on Monday saying he will run for Attorney General in 2022.

With a life career in law enforcement, Jackley certainly has the qualifications to step back into the AG seat once again. After serving as U.S. Attorney and the State's Attorney he has served as the Chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General and the Conference of Western Attorneys General. In 2018, Jackley successfully defended South Dakota before the Supreme Court of the United States in South Dakota v. Wayfair, providing Main Street businesses across South Dakota and the nation a level business playing field.

“My service as Attorney General, United States Attorney and as a small-town State’s Attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the Attorney General has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe” said Jackley.

In January 2019 Jackley returned to the Gunderson Palmer law firm as a partner opening up the Pierre branch office.

While serving the State of South Dakota Jackley has earned the respect of many fellow law enforcement agencies across the state including former AG Mark Barnett. “Marty Jackley is one the best prosecutors we have ever had in South Dakota. He has an impeccable record of service and I am honored to give him my full endorsement.”