Forecast: Windy, Low to Mid 60’s for the Week

We will see decreasing cloud cover for today. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. It will be a little breezy with wind gusts up around 30 to 35 mph.

Tonight, the wind will die down and we’ll be mostly clear. Lows will drop into the 30s, so we may see a little frost, especially up north.

There will be plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and we’ll see highs back in the low 60s.

By Wednesday, we’ll bring in more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain should clear out by the end of the week.

