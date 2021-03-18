Forecast: We’re Making Progress With the Sun & Warmer Temps

We should see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday across the region. Highs will be in the low 40s where we had more snow to the low 50s up north.

Should be a clear overnight with lows dropping to around 25.

Friday will be filled with sunshine as well with highs climbing into the upper 40s to near 50 east, to the mid to upper 50s north and west. The wind will pick up a bit for Friday, as well.

The weekend kicks off with more sunshine and even warmer air. Expect breezy conditions for not only Friday but also continuing into Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s for areas on Saturday that don’t have as much snowfall, but then further east we’ll get to the mid to upper 50s.

We’re tracking a chance for some light rain on Sunday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures.

