Forecast: Welcome Back to the 80’s

We will see decreasing cloud cover as we head through the rest of our Friday. It’s going to be a warm day across the region! Highs will be in the 80s for everyone with the upper 80s out to the west! The wind will pick up a bit today, as well. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible.

Tonight, partly cloudy and continued windy. Overnight low 66.

Over the weekend, we’re going to keep the 80s around for highs. There is a chance we could see a few pop-up thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. A better chance of storms will be Saturday night.

We’ll get a break from thunderstorms by Sunday morning, but we could see a few more pop up Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will still be in the 80s.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover with highs in the low to mid 80s to start the new week.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now