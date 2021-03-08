Forecast: Warm Today and Tuesday, Rain Midweek

We’ll start off your work week with sunshine but clouds will increase into the afternoon as a warm front slowly approaches from the southwest. By this afternoon, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. The wind will pick up and we could see gusts around 30 mph. Highs will once again climb well into the 60s.

Not as cool overnight with lows in the upper 40's.

The warm weather will continue along with the strong southerly winds heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, as well. Highs will be in the 70s for most of us.

Heading into Tuesday night, we’ll see an increasing chance for showers to move through the region as a cold front moves through.

Rain will be likely through Wednesday but should become more intermittent Wednesday afternoon. Areas across central and northern South Dakota could see snow mix in from time to time, but accumulations look to be under an inch if any sticks to the ground.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now