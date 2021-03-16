Forecast: Warm Enough to Melt, Temps Rising Through the Week

We should stay very cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s around the region.

The overnight brings temperatures down into the upper 20s.

By Wednesday, cloud cover will continue with another chance for some snowfall mainly in northeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. Highs will begin to warm up into the low to mid-40s.

The sun will start to come back out Thursday and Friday. Highs look to get to the upper 40s and low 50s.

