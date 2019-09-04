Forecast: Today Will Be Sunny

From KSFY Television Meteorologist Shawn Cable

Today will be sunny and not windy with high temperatures ranging from the mid-70s in Sioux Falls to the upper 70s along the James River to the mid-80s across central and western South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine, humidity and highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. A cold front will kick the heat and humidity out tomorrow night. Friday will be sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

After a really nice week, our weather pattern will change for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and quite a bit cooler with scattered rain and thunderstorms. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

Downtown Sioux Falls