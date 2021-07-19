Forecast: The Hot Temperatures Are Returning This Week
Sunshine with highs ranging from the upper 80s in the southeast to the low 90s in northern and central South Dakota.
Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear. We’ll drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s.
For Tuesday, we’ll keep the sunny weather, but we’ll slowly start to turn the temperatures up. Highs will range from the upper 80s again in the southeast to the mid 90s out west.
By Wednesday, most of us should see highs in the low to mid 90s. We could even see some upper 90s and triple digits across parts of central South Dakota by the middle of this week.
