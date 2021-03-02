Forecast: The 50’s Are Here with Sunshine

Turn-up the melting machine.

We will see plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. And we’ll have some much nicer weather settling in for the rest of this week. Highs for most of us today will be in the mid to upper 50s. We may have a few upper 40s and low 50s east of I-29. Wind shouldn’t be too bad, but we will see it switch to a more westerly direction later today.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

The sunshine and mild temps will continue tomorrow with highs ranging from the mid-50s in the east to the upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota. Those nice, mild temperatures and the sunshine will continue through Friday, as well.

