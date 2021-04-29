FORECAST: Tah-Dah, A Sunshine Filled Thursday

Warmer temperatures today and rising temps through the weekend.

We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. The wind will pick up for some. Overall, it will be a pretty nice day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few clouds will drift through from time to time, but otherwise sunshine will stick around throughout a majority of the day.

The low in Sioux Falls tonight will be near 45 with clear skies.

Friday we will be in the 70s for most of the region, but central and western South Dakota will get into the lower 80s.

All of us look to get to the lower 80s for Saturday with more sunshine.

