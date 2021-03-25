Forecast: Sunshine Today, Clouds Return Tomorrow with Rain

We should see plenty of sunshine today and that should help temperatures warm up a bit. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the east to the low 60s out to the west. The wind won’t be as strong as it has been the past couple of days, but it could be a little breezy.

Overnight, we should drop into the low 30s with a few clouds around.

We’ll see the clouds increase through the day Friday. There’s a chance we could see a few showers move into parts of south-central South Dakota and northern Nebraska. Highs will be in the 50s. Chances of rain will increase Friday night into Saturday morning.

We may see a few wet snowflakes mix in by Saturday morning but no accumulation is expected.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now