Forecast: Sunshine Today as Mild Temps Begin Week

High pressure over to our east will give us a sunny to the mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph and humidity levels will be mostly comfortable. Highs range from the 80s east to the 90s west.

Skies will remain mainly clear tonight as the high moves away. A weak cold front could bring some clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm to parts of northeast South Dakota during the evening, but chances for that sit at less than 20%. Winds will run 5-15 mph out of the S and SSE ahead of the front but N to NNE behind it. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

For Tuesday most of the day will be dry with a sunny to the mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase into the afternoon from west to east ahead of the next system. That system will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday night. The rain won’t reach the eastern parts of the area until after midnight. There is a marginal, level one risk of strong to severe thunderstorms for places including Pierre and Winner. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with dewpoints rising into the low 60s. Lows drop back into the 60s.

